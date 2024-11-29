Senior figure with Scholz’s ex-allies quits over ‘D-Day’ paper on German government collapse

BERLIN (AP) — A senior figure in the party whose departure from Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s coalition three weeks ago put Germany on the road to an early election has resigned in a furor over an internal document whose title referred to “D-Day.” Bijan Djir-Sarai of the pro-business Free Democrats said he was quitting as general secretary, the official responsible for day-to-day political strategy and election planning. The affair threatens to complicate further the Free Democrats’ campaign for an election in which polls already suggest they risk falling short of the 5% support needed to keep any seats in parliament.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.