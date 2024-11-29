Notre Dame Cathedral is going to unveil its new interior, a watershed in its rebirth from fire

PARIS (AP) — After more than five years of frenetic reconstruction work, Notre Dame Cathedral is going to unveil its new self to the world, a watershed in the rebirth from its devastating fire in 2019. The occasion is French President Emmanuel Macron’s final visit to the construction site to see the restored interiors for himself before the iconic monument’s reopening for worship on Dec. 8. His two-hour tour on Friday morning is being televised live. The images are expected to be breathtaking, showing creamy renovated stonework, vibrant colors and other fruits of the mammoth reconstruction. Macron’s visit kicks off a series of events ushering in the reopening of the 12th-century Gothic masterpiece next month.

