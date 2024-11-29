Nique Clifford leads Colorado State to 76-72 OT win over TCU at Acrisure Invitational

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (AP) — Nique Clifford finished with 25 points and 12 rebounds to help Colorado State rally for a 76-72 overtime victory over TCU in the consolation final of the Acrisure Invitational on Friday.

Bowen Born hit a 3-pointer for the Rams (4-3) with 56 seconds left in regulation, tying the game at 66 and forcing OT after Frankie Collins missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer for the Horned Frogs (4-3). Jalen Lake hit a go-ahead jumper and Clifford followed with two baskets for a 74-68 advantage with 57 seconds to go.

Clifford made 12 of 20 shots with a 3-pointer and picked up his third double-double of the season. He added six assists and blocked three shots. Lake had 15 points and Born scored 13 off the bench. Rashaan Mbemba pitched in with 10 points and six rebounds.

Collins led TCU with 18 points on 5-for-17 shooting. He made all six of his free throws and added eight rebounds, five assists and five steals. Noah Reynolds had 12 points and Trazarien White scored 10.

Lake hit three 3-pointers and scored 11, and Clifford added eight points and four assists to help Colorado State take a 32-31 lead into halftime.

TCU made five free throws in a 9-3 spurt to begin the second half for a five-point lead. Mbemba answered with back-to-back baskets and Born hit two straight 3-pointers in a 10-0 run and the Rams moved in front 45-40 with 13:29 left to play.

Colorado State used a 10-0 run to go up 45-40 and maintained a lead until White made two free throws to pull TCU even at 61 with 2:34 remaining..

