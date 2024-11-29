Freshmen Sanon, Quaintance lead Arizona State over Saint Mary’s 68-64 in Acrisure Classic title game

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (AP) — Joson Sanon had 19 points and fellow freshman Jayden Quaintance scored after grabbing an offensive rebound with 40 seconds left to help rally Arizona State to a 68-64 victory over Saint Mary’s in the championship game of the Acrisure Classic on Friday night.

Basheer Jihad added 1 of 2 free throws and Alston Mason sank two with 2 seconds to go as the Sun Devils (7-1) held on to hand the Gaels (7-1) their first loss of the season.

Quaintance grabbed a rebound and passed to Adam Miller for a 3-pointer to give Arizona State a 63-60 lead with 3:04 remaining. Paulius Murauskas tipped in a rebound to get Saint Mary’s within a point with 2:16 left. Neither team scored until Quaintance snagged another offensive rebound and scored to put the Sun Devils up 65-62.

Sanon made 8 of 16 shots with three 3-pointers for Arizona State, which has won five in a row. Quaintance finished with 10 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three steals. Adam Miller and BJ Freeman both scored 11, with Freeman adding eight boards.

Jordan Ross paced Saint Mary’s with 19 points and seven rebounds and four assists. Augustas Marciulionis had 13 points and Mitchell Saxen scored 10 with nine rebounds. Murauskas pitched in with nine points and nine rebounds before fouling out.

Ross scored 14 in the first half to help Saint Mary’s take a 34-32 lead into intermission.

The Sun Devils shot 46% from the floor but made only 5 of 18 from beyond the arc and 7 of 12 at the free-throw line.

The Gaels shot 41.7% overall, made 8 of 17 from distance but just 6 of 12 at the foul line.

