Deputy kills shooter after being fired at in West Virginia, officials say

BOLT, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities say a West Virginia sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a person on Friday who fired at him as he was responding to a 911 call. The individual who died hasn’t been identified by the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say law enforcement responded to a residence in Bolt at around 9 a.m. on Friday after receiving a 911 call reporting a mentally disturbed person with a gun. Authorities say the first deputy to arrive was immediately fired at and returned fire, killing the shooter. The officer was transported to a local hospital where he is being treated for a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening.

