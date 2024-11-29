Crossroad Mission’s last day of three days of Thanksgiving



YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Thursday was the last day of the Crossroads Mission annual Three Days of Thanksgiving where over a thousand people were fed as there was all types of Thanksgiving meal sides like mash potatoes and green bean casserole.

Volunteers did not just help serve the less fortunate but they also delivered meals to people that were not able to go to the Mission to get a warm Thanksgiving meal.

I was also able to talk to some volunteers and some people that live at the mission.