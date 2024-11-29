College sports reform could advance in GOP-controlled Congress, with Sen. Ted Cruz as NCAA ally
WASHINGTON (AP) — The NCAA’s yearslong efforts to get lawmakers to address myriad problems in college sports could pay off in the new, Republican-controlled Congress. GOP Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas is set to take over as chair of the powerful Commerce Committee. He says a college sports bill will be a top priority, accusing Democrats of dragging their feet on needed reforms. But he still needs Democratic support for any bill to pass the necessary 60-vote threshold in the Senate, and that means some compromise with lawmakers who are more concerned about athlete welfare than giving the NCAA more authority.