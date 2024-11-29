College sports reform could advance in GOP-controlled Congress, with Sen. Ted Cruz as NCAA ally

WASHINGTON (AP) — The NCAA’s yearslong efforts to get lawmakers to address myriad problems in college sports could pay off in the new, Republican-controlled Congress. GOP Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas is set to take over as chair of the powerful Commerce Committee. He says a college sports bill will be a top priority, accusing Democrats of dragging their feet on needed reforms. But he still needs Democratic support for any bill to pass the necessary 60-vote threshold in the Senate, and that means some compromise with lawmakers who are more concerned about athlete welfare than giving the NCAA more authority.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.