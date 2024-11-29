Armed men in speedboats make off with women and children when a migrants’ dinghy deflates off Libya

MILAN (AP) — A humanitarian aid group says armed men in two speedboats took off with women and children after a rubber dinghy carrying some 112 migrants seeking to cross the Mediterranean Sea started deflating off Libya’s coast. Doctors Without Borders says dozens of men and boys who were aboard the overcrowded dinghy jumped into the sea. The aid group’s boat, Geo Barents, arrived at the scene on Thursday, rescuing 83 men and unaccompanied minors. It was not immediately clear who the armed men were and where they had taken the women and children. The rescued migrants were from Eritrea, Yemen and Ethiopia. No fatalities were reported.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.