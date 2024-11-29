Arizona Western College to Launch Manufacturing Accelerator in Wellton

WELLTON, AZ, (KYMA, KECY) - Construction is set to begin next month on a state-of-the-art facility designed to shape the future workforce of Yuma County. Arizona Western College (AWC) has secured $3.6 million in funding from the Arizona Commerce Authority to build its Manufacturing Accelerator Facility, which will provide cutting-edge training opportunities in high-demand fields.

Designed by Sternco Engineers, the 5,600-square-foot facility will cater to industries such as electrical technology, broadband fiber optics, and solar installation. The project is expected to benefit both students and industry professionals by offering flexible learning spaces and innovative training programs.

Jim Larson, Director of Manufacturing and Apprenticeship, emphasized the importance of the project for Wellton, where demand for educational resources is on the rise.

"This is huge for us, especially in Wellton. Our space is limited, and our programs are growing like crazy," Larson said.

The new facility is designed to adapt to changing industry needs, ensuring versatility for workforce development.

“It might be a classroom one second, and a large industrial training program the next," Larson added. "We have to think ahead about what manufacturing will look like to meet the needs of our community.”

One of the standout features of the facility will be its adaptable layout, allowing it to accommodate different class sizes.

Steve Eckert, Executive Director of Facilities Management, explained the innovative design.

“The cool thing about this building is its adaptability. It’s going to have one big open space but drop-down curtains to divide it into smaller teaching spaces,” Eckert said. “Class sizes are going to be totally adjustable, from 100 students down to just a handful. Adaptability and capability are what it’s all about.”

Construction is scheduled to begin in December, with the facility expected to be completed in 2025. Once operational, the Manufacturing Accelerator aims to set a new standard for workforce training in the region, preparing students for high-demand careers while addressing the evolving needs of local industries.