Amazon workers in India join Black Friday strike action for better wages and working conditions

NEW DELHI (AP) — Amazon staff in India have joined strike action calling for better wages. Around 200 warehouse workers and delivery drivers rallied in the capital New Delhi under a “Make Amazon Pay” banner to demand higher wages, better working conditions, and union rights. At a rally some workers donned masks of company chief Jeff Bezos and joined hands against the Seattle-based company’s practices following the walkout on Black Friday, which starts one of the biggest shopping weekends of the year. There was no immediate statement by Amazon India. Similar protests are planned by Amazon staff in other parts of the world, including the United States, Germany, Japan, and Brazil.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.