Vito the pug wins “Best in Show” at the National Dog Show

today at 8:17 PM
Published 8:19 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - For the first time in at least 20 years, the dog named "Best in Show" at the National Dog Show is a pug. His name is Vito. Vito, along with all the other dogs was judged based on appearance, temperment, and structure, according to the breed's official standard.

This is just the latest honor for vito. He claimed best in breed at the Westmenser dog show in New York and best of breed at the AKC national show last year.

About 2,000 dogs were in Philadelphia for this year's show which has been held annually since 1933.

