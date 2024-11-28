United Yuma Union Firefighter feeds local families

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Somerton, San Luis, and Yuma Fire Departments partnered up to feed seven families from each town.

They donated the food to the Salvation Army which included a turkey, pie, and other Thanksgiving delicacies.

One lieutenant of the Salvation Army in Yuma says this means so much to him, considering he was once in need.

“To receive that blessing of a hot meal when our family really didn’t have much meant the world, it meant that we could have a safe space to have a conversation around our table, and a meal just has the tendency to do that right," said Lt. Jonathan Herzog.

The Yuma Fire Department was able to share why they donated.

“Every year the Yuma Fire Department and the Salvation Army, and the United Yuma Firefighters all join forces to either help feed families or help give out toys during Christmas," said YFD Captain David Padilla.

Lt. Herzog wants to spread this message.

“Thanksgiving is a time for us to gather around that table and be thankful for what we have, we are so blessed, especially in this nation and Thanksgiving is a time to all also consider blessing others, there’s many great organizations out there," said Lt. Herzog.

With Christmas right around the corner the Salvation Army is also looking for more donations.