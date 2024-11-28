Silvia Pinal, an actress in Mexico’s Golden Age of cinema, has died at 93

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Silvia Pinal, an actress from Mexico’s Golden Age of cinema of the 1940s and 50s, has died at 93. Over her 60-year career, Pinal appeared in movies with Mexican comics like Cantinflas and Tin Tan, heartthrobs like Pedro Infante, and starred in Luis Buñuel’s 1961 film “Viridiana.” She was one of the few Golden Age actresses who also adapted to a subsequent career in television, after the quality of Mexican film began tapering off in the 1960s. Earlier this month, her family said she had been hospitalized for a urinary tract infection. Her death was confirmed by Mexico’s Culture Secretary.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.