Paraguay, one of Taiwan’s 12 remaining allies, says it won’t break ties in favor of China

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Paraguay’s foreign minister says his country is committed to its relationship with Taiwan and has no plans to break off their diplomatic relationship in favor of China as he visited the increasingly isolated island. Paraguay is the only country in South America and one of 12 worldwide that recognizes Taiwan as a country, but it also has a trade relationship with China worth about $5 billion. Foreign Minister Ruben Dario Ramirez Lezcano said Friday that Paraguay was open to establish diplomatic relations with China “without conditions.” Paraguay’s stance would buck a trend. Taiwan’s allies have dwindled as China has poached governments to its side. Last year, Honduras cut diplomatic ties with Taiwan.

