Police deny sitting on evidence as Netflix doc brings renewed attention to JonBenet Ramsey’s killing

DENVER (AP) — Police in Boulder, Colorado, are refuting assertions that there is viable evidence and leads about the 1996 killing of JonBenet Ramsey that they are not pursuing. The 6-year-old was found dead in the basement of her family’s home the day after Christmas in 1996. The police comments came as part of their annual update on the investigation. Police say they released it a little earlier due to the increased attention on the case. They’re apparently referring to the three-part Netflix series “Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenet Ramsey.”

