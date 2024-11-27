No. 14 Arizona State looking for redemption against rival Arizona, spot in Big 12 title game

No. 14 Arizona State (9-2, 6-2 Big 12, No. 16 CFP) at Arizona (4-7, 2-6), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST (Fox)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Arizona State by 9.

Series record: Arizona leads 51-45-1.

What’s at stake?

Arizona State is not only looking to avenge consecutive losses to its rival, a spot in the Big 12 championship game could be on the line. With a win, the Sun Devils will all but clinch a spot in the Dec. 7 title game in Arlington, Texas. Arizona State is among four Big 12 teams tied at 6-2 in conference play, but hold enough tiebreakers that it would be a longshot bid to knock the Sun Devils out of the title game if they beat Arizona. The Wildcats were among the favorites in their first season in the Big 12, but have not lived up to expectations. Arizona has lost six of seven, its lone win since Sept. 28 coming against Houston two weeks ago.

Key matchup

Arizona’s defense vs. Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo. The Wildcats have struggled against the run this season, ranking 93rd nationally by allowing 164.3 yards per game. They’ll face a stiff test against Skattebo. He’s one of the nation’s most versatile running backs and is a load to take down with his aggressive running style.

Players to watch

Arizona State: QB Sam Leavitt. Skattebo gets a lot of the attention in Arizona State’s offense — for good reason — but Leavitt has been the steady presence the Sun Devils have needed. The Michigan State transfer has thrown for 2,153 yards and 18 TDs with just five interceptions.

Arizona: WR Tetairoa McMillan. The likely first-round NFL draft pick next year played three seasons in Tucson, but will go down as one of the Wildcats’ greatest players. McMillan is third nationally with 1,251 receiving yards and last week became Arizona’s career leader with 3,355 yards receiving.

Facts & figures

The Territorial Cup is the oldest rivalry trophy in the country, dating to 1899. … Arizona beat Arizona State 59-23 in Tempe last season and 38-35 at home two years ago. … Arizona State had consecutive wins over AP Top 25 teams for the first time since 2014 by beating Kansas State and BYU its past two games. … Arizona QB Noah Fifita has 43 career passing TDs, two short of sixth on the school’s career list. … The Sun Devils have their best record since opening 9-2 in 2014. … Arizona K Tyler Loop is on pace to break the school record for field goals made percentage, entering Saturday’s game at 84.81%. … Arizona State has not punted on an opening drive all season.

