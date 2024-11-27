Skip to Content
Man charged for attempting to smuggle meth through LA airport

By
New
today at 5:13 PM
Published 5:27 PM

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A California man is facing serious charges after authorities say he attempted to fly with methamphetamine-soaked clothes in Los Angeles.

Prosecutors allege that the man checked two suitcases on November 6 for a flight bound for Sydney, Australia.

TSA agents detected irregularities in his luggage and discovered 70 pounds of clothing coated in a white powder.

Officials believe the garments had been washed with methamphetamine and left to dry.

Authorities confirmed that approximately two pounds of meth were extracted from the clothes.

The man has been charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Miriam Ordonez

Si tiene alguna idea de historia que le gustaría compartir, contáctela en miriam.ordonez@kecytv.com

