Holidays bring potential safety hazards for pets

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The holiday season is full of joy and celebration, but it can also present safety challenges for pets.

Veterinary experts recommend maintaining a comfortable and stress-free environment for your furry friends during this time.

It’s best to limit their interactions with unfamiliar guests to avoid stress or anxiety. Additionally, when it comes to Thanksgiving dinner, it's important to resist the urge to share table food with pets.

Certain foods can be harmful to them, so keeping their diet safe and routine will help keep them healthy and happy throughout the holiday season.