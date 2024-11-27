‘Everything is expensive!’ Bolivia faces a shocking economic collapse

EL ALTO, Bolivia (AP) — Across what was once South America’s second-largest producer of natural gas, everyone is searching for fuel. Long lines of vehicles snake for several kilometers outside gas stations all over Bolivia. Some queues don’t budge for days. Bolivia’s fuel crunch follows a currency collapse that is increasingly disrupting economic activity and everyday life for millions of people, hurting commerce and farm production and sending food prices soaring. Mounting public anger has sent crowds into the streets in recent weeks, piling pressure on leftist President Luis Arce to ease the suffering ahead of a tense presidential election next year.

