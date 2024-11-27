Emilia Cortez and Tony Sharkey wedding

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Community leader Emilia Cortez and local entrepreneur Tony Sharkey tied the knot in a stunning ceremony on November 16.

Cortez is well-known in our community for her leadership and civic engagement. She married Tony Sharkey, who is from Ireland.

The couple said their vows in front of family, friends, and community members in a heartfelt celebration.

The ceremony took place at The Historic Church Venue, with every detail reflecting the couple’s love for one another and their shared dedication to their community.

Emilia and Tony’s union symbolizes not only the joining of two lives but also a celebration of their shared commitment to making a difference.