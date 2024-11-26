Yuma fights back against fentanyl crisis

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma is continuing to battle the ongoing fentanyl crisis.

According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, there have been nine fentanyl related deaths this year with one pending toxicology.

Yuma police say the colorful pills are targeting even younger victims, as they're meant to look like candy to appeal to kids.

“The problem with fentanyl is it’s not just the little blue pill anymore. The little m30 pill. They are now lacing everything with fentanyl and they’re targeting our young kids, they’re targeting our kids in middle school and high school. And they’re lacing the marijuana and the waxes with fentanyl trying to get you hooked on it,” said Sgt. Lori Franklin of Yuma Police Department Public Affairs.

The Yuma County Anti Drug Coalition holds community meetings to help educate the community and reduce the number of drug related deaths.

They will have their next monthly meeting on the second Tuesday of January at the Yuma Union District Office conference room.