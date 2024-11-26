Skip to Content
UK Supreme Court hears landmark legal challenge over how a ‘woman’ is defined in law

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. Supreme Court has begun hearing a legal challenge focusing on the definition of “woman” in a long-running dispute between a women’s right campaign group and the Scottish government. Five judges at Britain’s highest court are considering a case which seeks to clarify whether a trans person with a gender recognition certificate that recognizes them as female can be regarded as a woman under equality law. While the case centers on Scottish law, the women’s campaign group bringing the challenge has said its outcome could have U.K.-wide consequences for sex-based rights as well as everyday single-sex services such as toilets and hospital wards.

