Terrell’s 18 help UTEP down Long Beach State 70-44

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — David Terrell Jr.’s 18 points helped UTEP defeat Long Beach State 70-44 on Tuesday night in the Ball Dawgs Classic.

Terrell shot 7 of 9 from the field and 3 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Miners (4-2). Corey Camper Jr. scored 12 points while going 5 of 10 from the field and added five rebounds and four steals. Ahamad Bynum had 11 points and shot 4 for 8, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc.

Devin Askew finished with 21 points and three steals for Long Beach State (1-7). TJ Wainwright added 14 points and three steals. The Beach extended their losing streak to seven straight.

UTEP took the lead with 6:57 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. Terrell led their team in scoring with 10 points in the first half to help put them up 37-23 at the break. UTEP outscored Long Beach State in the second half by 12 points, with Terrell scoring a team-high eight points after intermission.

