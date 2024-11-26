Man found guilty of holding down teen while he was raped at a youth center in 1998

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire jury has found a former leader at a youth detention center guilty of holding down a teen while he was raped in 1998. The jury delivered the verdict Tuesday. Seventy-year-old Bradley Asbury was found guilty on two counts of being an accomplice to aggravated sexual assault. He faces a maximum prison term of 20 years on each count. Asbury served as a house leader at the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester. It was the second criminal trial to stem from a broad 2019 investigation into longstanding abuse at the center. Asbury is among 11 men who worked there or at an associated facility in Concord who were arrested.

