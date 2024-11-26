Skip to Content
News

Man found guilty of holding down teen while he was raped at a youth center in 1998

By
New
Published 2:44 PM

Associated Press

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire jury has found a former leader at a youth detention center guilty of holding down a teen while he was raped in 1998. The jury delivered the verdict Tuesday. Seventy-year-old Bradley Asbury was found guilty on two counts of being an accomplice to aggravated sexual assault. He faces a maximum prison term of 20 years on each count. Asbury served as a house leader at the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester. It was the second criminal trial to stem from a broad 2019 investigation into longstanding abuse at the center. Asbury is among 11 men who worked there or at an associated facility in Concord who were arrested.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

The Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content