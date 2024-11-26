Lerner and Rowe to host 25 Days of Giving contest

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Lerner and Rowe will be hosting their annual 25 Days of Giving contest, starting November 29, 2024.

One winner will be chosen through December 23, 2024 to receive a holiday wish up to $500 in value by asking on their Facebook page.

“Our 25 Days of Giving is one of our favorite traditions because it’s about spreading joy and showing appreciation for our community neighbors,” said attorney Kevin Rowe. “Seeing how granting a personal wish can brighten someone’s holiday reminds us of what this season is truly about.”

For more information about the contest, you can visit their official page here.