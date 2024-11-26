Indonesia arrests Filipino fugitive accused of running a $67 million investment scam
Associated Press
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Authorities on Indonesia’s tourist island of Bali said they’ve arrested a Filipino fugitive accused of helping scam over $67 million out of clients in the Philippines. Hector Aldwin Pantollana, 35, widely known in the Philippines as a casino junket operator, was arrested on Nov. 9 when an automatic gate at immigration identified him as a wanted person using biometric data, He’s accused of collecting tens of millions of dollars from Filipino investors for fake investments. Authorities said Pantollana will be extradited to the Philippines on Wednesday.