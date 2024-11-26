Gunmen in Central African Republic killed 10 people near a diamond mining town

BANGUI, Central African Republic (AP) — Authorities say gunmen in Central African Republic have killed six motorcycle taxi drivers and four of their clients near the central diamond mining town of Bria. The motorcycle taxi drivers and their clients were driving back from a religious ceremony in the town of Ippy to Bria, the capital of the central Haute-Kotto prefecture, when they were ambushed by unidentified armed men. That’s according to an official with Bria, Jacques Tafogo. Tafogo says: “They were tied up and killed with their clients and their motorcycles set on fire.”

