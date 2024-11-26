County asks Tampa Bay Rays to commit to plans for $1.3 billion ballpark by Sunday

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays should declare in writing whether they want to pursue an existing financing plan for a new $1.3 billion ballpark or walk away from the deal. That’s what Kathleen Peters, chair of the Pinellas County Commission, said in a letter to top Rays executives setting a Sunday deadline for the team to reply. The letter came after the Rays said the plan was in jeopardy because a planned Oct. 29 vote on the bonds to finance the ballpark was delayed. The St. Petersburg City Council also delayed a vote on its share of the financing bonds and a complicating factor is the severe, costly damage done to Tropicana Field’s roof by Hurricane Milton’. The Rays say they want to keep working toward a solution.

