A police officer has been killed and a suspect wounded in a shooting in North Texas

GREENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Police say an officer has been killed and a suspect wounded in a shooting in North Texas. Greenville Police Chief Chris Smith said in a statement Tuesday that Officer Cooper Dawson died in a hospital following the shooting Monday night. Greenville is about 45 miles northeast of Dallas. Smith says Dawson was ambushed and shot during a foot chase following an attempted traffic stop. Smith says Dawson returned fire and hit the suspect, who is hospitalized. Authorities have not released the suspect’s name and condition.

