5 more have been rescued after tourist yacht sank in Egypt’s Red Sea

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian naval forces have rescued five more people and recovered four bodies, a day after a tourist yacht carrying 44 passengers sank in the Red Sea coastal town of Marsa Alam after facing rough weather. This brings the total to 33 survivors while seven remain missing. Sea Story, a live-aboard used mainly for maritime activities, sent a distress signal after a large wave crashed into the boat, causing it to capsize. The three survivors were two Belgians and an Egyptian, officials said. The four bodies are yet to be identified.

