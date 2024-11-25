Skip to Content
News

Trump threatens to impose sweeping new tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China on first day in office

By
Published 5:27 PM

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump is threatening to impose sweeping new tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China as soon as he takes office as part of his efforts to crack down on illegal immigration and drugs.

In a pair of posts on his Truth Social site Monday evening, Trump wrote that, “On January 20th, as one of my many first Executive Orders, I will sign all necessary documents to charge Mexico and Canada a 25% Tariff on ALL products coming into the United States.”

He said the new tariffs would remain in place “until such time as Drugs, in particular Fentanyl, and all Illegal Aliens stop this Invasion of our Country! ”

Trump also threatened to charge China an additional 10% tariff, “above any additional Tariffs” on all products entering the United States over concerns about drugs, including fentanyl.

It is unclear whether Trump will actually go through with the threats or if he is using them as a negotiating tactic before he takes office in the new year.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

The Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content