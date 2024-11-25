Supervisors approve update to Yuma County Bikeway Master Plan

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A plan to better improve bike routes in Yuma County has been in the works for the last couple of years, all in an effort to improve accessibility for bike riders.

Back in early 2022, the Yuma County Board of Supervisors adopted the plan and say it needs to be updated to reflect the various changes that happen.

We spoke with some members of the Yuma Region Bike Coalition who shared having paths like these are extremely important to keep bike riders safe especially as they get together multiple times a week to ride as one big family.