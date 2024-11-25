Scuffles in Serbian parliament amid accusations over fatal rail station roof collapse

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Scuffles and fistfights broke out between ruling party and opposition lawmakers in Serbia’s parliament on Monday, weeks after a deadly rail station roof collapse that ignited tensions in the Balkan state. The opposition wanted to discuss who is responsible for the crash that killed 15 people at a station in the northern city of Novi Sad on Nov. 1. Governing officials instead sought to hastily adopt a bill on next year’s state budget. The opposition lawmakers displayed a banner showing a red handprint reading “blood is on your hands,” while the ruling party officials responded with a banner of their own accusing opponents of wanting “war while Serbia wants to work.”

