Moore puts up 19, Norfolk State defeats UC Davis 76-55

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Brian Moore Jr. scored 19 points as Norfolk State beat UC Davis 76-55 on Monday.

Moore added five rebounds and three steals for the Spartans (5-3). Sin’Cere McMahon went 5 of 7 from the field (3 for 5 from 3-point range) to add 13 points. Kuluel Mading had 12 points and shot 5 for 10 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line.

Connor Sevilla finished with 15 points for the Aggies (3-3). Ty Johnson added 11 points and two steals for UC Davis. Leo DeBruhl also had nine points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

