Madagascar officials say the death toll is now 25 after boats carrying Somali migrants capsized
ANTANANARIVO, Madagascar (AP) — Authorities in Madagascar say the death toll has risen to 25 after two motorboats carrying migrants from Somalia capsized in the Indian Ocean. The migrants had been at sea for nearly a month hoping to reach the French island territory of Mayotte. Another 48 people were rescued Sunday. Many young Somalis embark every year on dangerous journeys in search of better opportunities abroad. The U.N agency has previously raised concerns over the rise in irregular migration from Horn of Africa countries as people flee from conflict and drought.