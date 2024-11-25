Hong Kong’s top court rules in favor of equal inheritance and housing benefits for same-sex couples

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s top court has upheld earlier rulings that favored the granting of subsidized housing benefits and equal inheritance rights to same-sex couples, in a landmark victory for the city’s LGBTQ+ community. The Court of Final Appeal’s dismissal of the government’s appeals ended some years-long legal battles over the differential treatment facing same-sex couples married overseas under Hong Kong’s Housing Authority policies and two inheritance laws. The decisions Tuesday are expected to have a far-reaching impact on the lives of same-sex couples, who have traditionally had fewer rights compared to their heterosexual counterparts in the global financial hub.

