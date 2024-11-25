Drake to kick off Australia tour the same day as rival Kendrick Lamar performs at the Super Bowl

TORONTO (AP) — Drake has announced that his first tour of Australia in eight years will begin on the same date as rival Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl halftime performance. The Toronto rapper announced the Anita Max Wynn Tour during a livestream Sunday night with Félix Lengyel, a Quebec streamer. Drake says the tour will begin on Feb. 9, the same date Lamar is due to take the stage at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, a connection Drake didn’t make in the video. Drake says the tour will include stops in Melbourne, Sydney and the Gold Coast and will continue “until, like, March something.”

