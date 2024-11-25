Dozens of audios reveal high-ranking Brazilian officers pressured Bolsonaro to stage a coup

SAO PAULO (AP) — Fifty three audios from late 2022 reveal high-ranking members of Brazil’s army discussing efforts to pressure then-President Jair Bolsonaro to carry out a coup and remain in power. The audios, obtained by the Federal Police and accessed by The Associated Press, provide a rare chance to hear military members expressing in their own voices their desire to keep leftist Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva from taking office. Neither the former president nor his ministers are heard speaking in the recordings. The audios are not directly related to the Nov. 21 formal accusation by Brazil’s police that Bolsonaro and 36 others attempted to stage a coup.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.