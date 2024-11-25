Celebrini scores 2 and adds an assist as Sharks shock Kings 7-2

Associated Press

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Rookie Macklin Celebrini scored two goals and had one assist for his first career three-point game, Will Smith had two assists, and the San Jose Sharks shocked the Los Angeles Kings 7-2 on Monday night.

Celebrini’s goals highlighted a three-goal outburst early in the third period.

The No. 1 overall pick in last year’s draft scored at 1:03 of the third to snap a 2-2 deadlock. Timothy Liljegren scored just over a minute later and Celebrini scored on a five-on-three power play to break the game open.

Anze Kopitar and Brandt Clarke scored for Los Angeles.

Yaroslav Askarov had 22 saves in his first career home start for San Jose, and Kings goalie David Rittich stopped 14 shots.

Nico Sturm scored on a breakaway at 1:47 of the first period off an outlet pass from Mario Ferraro. Askarov was also credited with an assist.

Takeaways

The Sharks limped into Monday night’s game having lost six of their last seven games and pulled off an impressive win. Celebrini leads a youth movement that appears to be taking shape for the rebuilding Sharks, with fellow rookies Smith and Askarov also shining. The team’s five-goal third is the most San Jose has scored in a period this season.

Los Angeles was coming off a 2-1 win over Seattle but the Kings have had a hard time building any momentum. They’ve yet to put together a three-game winning streak this season.

Key moment

Fabian Zetterlund scored on a wraparound goal with just over six minutes left in the second period to tie the game at 2-2. It was the first of six straight unanswered San Jose goals.

Key stat

Kopitar has at least one point in 10 of last 12 games with 16 points over that stretch (three goals, 13 assists).

Up Next

The Kings host Winnipeg on Wednesday, and San Jose hosts Ottawa on Wednesday.

