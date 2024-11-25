At the crossroads of news and opinion, ‘Morning Joe’ hosts grapple with aftermath of Trump meeting

The reaction of those who defended “Morning Joe” hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski for meeting with President-elect Trump sounds almost quaint in the days of opinionated journalism. Doesn’t it makes sense, they said, for hosts of a political news show to meet with such an important figure? But given how “Morning Joe” has attacked Trump, its viewers felt insulted. Many reacted quickly by staying away. It all reflects the broader trend of opinion crowding out traditional journalist in today’s marketplace, and the expectations that creates among consumers. By mid-week, the show’s audience was less than two-thirds what it has typically been this year.

