Stephenson puts up 21 as CSU Bakersfield knocks off Northeastern 68-60

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Corey Stephenson had 21 points in CSU Bakersfield’s 68-60 victory over Northeastern at the Homewood Suites Classic tournament in Fort Myers, Florida on Sunday.

Stephenson shot 8 of 16 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line for the Roadrunners (4-3). Marvin McGhee shot 4 for 10 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to add 12 points. McGhee went 3 of 7 from the field (3 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 10 points.

LA Pratt led the way for the Huskies (5-2) with 15 points and six rebounds. Masai Troutman added 15 points for Northeastern. Harold Woods also had eight points.

CSU Bakersfield led Northeastern at the half, 34-29, with McGhee (six points) its high scorer before the break. Stephenson’s layup with 4:08 left in the second half gave CSU Bakersfield the lead for good at 56-54.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Saturday. CSU Bakersfield visits Southern Utah and Northeastern visits Vermont.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.