Rams once again fall flat in prime time with a chance to move into a tie atop the NFC West

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — For the second time in three weeks, the Los Angeles Rams went into a game knowing a win would move them into a tie for the NFC West lead, only to struggle mightily on the prime-time stage.

Philadelphia’s Saquon Barkley ran for 255 yards, the most the Rams have allowed to a running back, but it was the familiar struggles on offense and special teams that also loomed just as large in Sunday night’s 37-20 loss to the Eagles.

“It just came down to us shooting ourselves in the foot,” defensive end Kobie Turner said. “We really needed to play gap sound but any time an opponent gets (314) rushing yards, that’s embarrassing.”

Barkley’s 255 yards is the most a running back has gained against the Rams, surpassing the previous mark of 253 by Dallas’ DeMarco Murray in a 2011 game.

The 314 total rushing yards was the fourth-most allowed in a game in franchise history.

“They did way too many good things explosive-wise in the running game for us to be able to overcome,” coach Sean McVay said.

The Rams appeared as if they were going to get off to a quick start, but Kyren Williams fumbled the ball at the Eagles 17-yard line. It was Williams’ fifth fumble and third turnover in seven weeks after he had only three fumbles and two turnovers last year.

Williams gave the Rams a 7-3 lead with 1:02 remaining in the first quarter on a 1-yard run up the middle, but the offense went three-and-out on its next three drives.

After Barkley’s 70-yard run put the Eagles up 20-7 early in the third quarter, the Rams fought back and got within six when Matthew Stafford connected with Demarcus Robinson for a 2-yard pass. But Philadelphia took control the rest of the way.

Stafford completed 24 of 36 passes for 243 yards and two touchdowns, but was under duress for most of the night. He was sacked five times, tying a season high.

Stafford has been sacked 22 times in their six losses compared to only four in their five wins.

“They rushed four the majority of the night. They didn’t do anything we didn’t expect,” Stafford said. “It was a one score game at halftime and then we didn’t do enough in the second half. We didn’t put ourselves in a lot of favorable positions.”

Puka Nacua had nine receptions for 117 yards but Cooper Kupp was held in check most of the game before finishing with eight catches for 60 yards.

Rookie Joshua Karty was wide right on a 47-yard field-goal attempt late in the third quarter, marking his third straight game with a missed kick. He has made only three of his last six field goals.

“I thought we came out ready to go,” McVay said. “The turnover in the first quarter really hurt us. When it was a one possession game they ended up scoring quickly coming out of the half. We were able to match it and then it got away from us.”

Despite their struggles, the Rams are still in contention for the NFC West title.

Arizona and Seattle are tied atop the division at 6-5 with the Rams and San Francisco one game back at 5-6.

Three of Los Angeles’ last four games are against division opponents.

“There’s humbling nights like this in football. It is all about how you respond. This team has the capability to respond,” McVay said.

