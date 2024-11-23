Skip to Content
Dominique Daniels Jr., Martel Williams lead Cal Baptist past Eastern Washington 79-68

Published 9:07 PM

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Dominique Daniels Jr. and Martel Williams scored 15 points apiece to lead California Baptist to a 79-68 victory over Eastern Washington on Saturday night.

Daniels shot 7 for 14 from the floor for the Lancers (4-2). Martel Williams made 6 of 12 shots. Adam Moussa had 10 points.

The Eagles (1-5) were led by Nic McClain with 24 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals. Sebastian Hartmann pitched in with 13 points and seven boards. Andrew Cook scored 12.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

