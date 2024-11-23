Dominique Daniels Jr., Martel Williams lead Cal Baptist past Eastern Washington 79-68

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Dominique Daniels Jr. and Martel Williams scored 15 points apiece to lead California Baptist to a 79-68 victory over Eastern Washington on Saturday night.

Daniels shot 7 for 14 from the floor for the Lancers (4-2). Martel Williams made 6 of 12 shots. Adam Moussa had 10 points.

The Eagles (1-5) were led by Nic McClain with 24 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals. Sebastian Hartmann pitched in with 13 points and seven boards. Andrew Cook scored 12.

