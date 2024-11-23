Skip to Content
News

Chicago hosts official annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

By ,
today at 10:42 AM
Published 11:01 AM

CHICAGO (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Chicago's famous Christmas tree lit up for the 2024 season in Millennium Park.

The official Chicago Christmas Tree Lighting for 2024 took place during a ceremony at 6:00pm Central on Friday, November 22.

The tree, a 53-foot Colorado Blue Spruce donated by the Hodlen-Shaddick family, of Logan Square, will shine brightly near the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Washington Street through January 8, but that's not the only holiday tradition kicking off this weekend.

Friday also marks the opening of Christkindlmarket, Chicago's iconic, German-style Christmas market for 2024.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

CBS News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content