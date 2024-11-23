Chicago hosts official annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

CHICAGO (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Chicago's famous Christmas tree lit up for the 2024 season in Millennium Park.

The official Chicago Christmas Tree Lighting for 2024 took place during a ceremony at 6:00pm Central on Friday, November 22.

The tree, a 53-foot Colorado Blue Spruce donated by the Hodlen-Shaddick family, of Logan Square, will shine brightly near the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Washington Street through January 8, but that's not the only holiday tradition kicking off this weekend.

Friday also marks the opening of Christkindlmarket, Chicago's iconic, German-style Christmas market for 2024.