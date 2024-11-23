Blinken heads to last G7 meeting of Biden presidency with Ukraine and Mideast topping the agenda

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken is leaving on a diplomatic trip to Europe that includes a meeting of foreign ministers from the leading industrialized nations that will focus on the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East. Blinken will participate in Group of Seven and bilateral meetings outside Rome on Monday and Tuesday as the Biden administration winds down amid concerns that President-elect Donald Trump’s team may substantially alter U.S. foreign policy. The G7 is made up of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States. Several Arab foreign ministers are expected to join the G7 in Italy for urgent discussions on Gaza.

