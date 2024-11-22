What do hundreds of beavers have to do with the future of movies?

NEW YORK (AP) — The low-budget movie “Hundreds of Beavers” has turned into a lo-fi legend. Mike Cheslik’s film, made for just $150,000 and self-distributed in theaters, has managed to gnaw its way into a movie culture largely dominated by big-budget sequels. It’s a wordless black-and-white bonanza of slapstick antics about a stranded 19th century applejack salesman at war with a bevy of beavers, all of whom are played by actors in mascot costumes. It’s been called “the future of cinema” — a proclamation that may sound extreme for a movie about a guy with a giant beaver hat. But in a shrinking movie industry, DIY microbudget filmmaking may increasingly be left to fill some of the void left by risk-adverse, corporate-driven Hollywood.

