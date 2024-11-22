Spanish sailors ride wave of $2M win, Olympic gold medal to lead Los Gallos into SailGP’s Season 5

AP Sports Writer

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Spaniards Diego Botin and Florian Trittel experienced an adrenaline rush last summer that’s never been seen in sailing.

On July 14 on San Francisco Bay, they helped sail Los Gallos’ foiling catamaran to a stunning upset over heavyweights Tom Slingsby of Australia and Peter Burling of New Zealand and claim the $2 million, winner-take-all prize as SailGP’s Season 4 champions.

Just 19 days later, the 30-year-olds won the Olympic gold medal in the high-performance 49er class in Marseille, France. They later met King Felipe VI of Spain, himself a former Olympic sailor.

They needed some time to catch their breath after their wild ride.

“I’m not going to lie. Right after the games I was saturated,” said Botin, who skippers the SailGP crew while Trittel trims the wingsail.

After a break of a few months, Los Gallos — “roosters” in Spanish — are preparing to defend their title in Larry Ellison’s global league. SailGP’s Season 5 starts with the Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix on Saturday and Sunday.

“Now I’m starting to feel those butterflies and I look forward now to start the next season,” Botin said recently in a video interview with The Associated Press.

In early January, SailGP saw two of its marquee names step away from skippering their teams, Ben Ainslie to focus on his British team in the America’s Cup and Jimmy Spithill to start forming his own Italian-based SailGP team.

Three-time defending SailGP champion Tom Slingsby of Australia, who suddenly became the league’s senior statesman, said it was time for younger skippers to step up “and try to knock us older guys off the perch.”

Said Botin: “It probably pushed us a bit to even put more energy in and try to get there.”

Botin and Trittel’s Olympic campaign coincided with SailGP’s schedule.

In early July, “We looked at ourselves and said, ‘The two biggest goals of our lives are going to be decided in the next three weeks,'” Botin said. “And it was a massive challenge, what we did, deciding to do the two projects at the same time. But we believed that by doing the two projects we were going to end up being the best sailors we could be.

“Obviously, we didn’t know if things were going to go so well. But yeah, it’s super satisfying. What we achieved is amazing. A life highlight.”

After ending the Aussies’ dominance, Los Gallos are a proven entity heading into a new season that features a fleet that’s grown to 12 boats and a 14-regatta schedule that will end with the $2 million dash for cash.

Spithill launched his Italian team Thursday and poached Australian wing trimmer Kyle Langford. Olympic gold medalist Giles Scott moved from Britain to Canada in the sport’s first transfer fee deal. Two-time Olympic gold medalist Martine Grael of Brazil will become the first woman to helm a SailGP boat. Burling is coming off Emirates Team New Zealand’s third straight America’s Cup victory and Slingsby is always motivated to win.

“I think we have the team to challenge those teams,” Botin said. “I think we have the potential to keep fighting at the top of the league. I think we need to remind ourselves how much work it took us to be able to be competitive in this league, to maintain ourselves there. We need to work in a very intelligent way and I really believe we have the team to be at the top of the league.”

The Spanish team’s 50-foot foiling catamaran has a red outline of a rooster on its wingsail.

Botin said the Los Gallos nickname started with the Spanish team in the 2017 Youth America’s Cup.

“In the north of Spain, it’s really typical instead of saying ‘buddy’ or ‘mate,’ you say, ‘gallo.’ And we’re calling ourselves ‘gallos’ all the time — ‘gallo, gallo, gallo.’ We ended up being in the press and everywhere as Los Gallos. And that’s why we decided to link our team to this icon.”

Botin and Trittel were named the male Rolex World Sailors of the Year this month.

“If that’s a sign of what’s coming through in terms of the next stars of our sport, we’re in good hands,” Spithill said. “They’re such awesome athletes but just awesome dudes as well.”

Bernie Wilson has covered sailing for The Associated Press since 1991.