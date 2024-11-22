Somerton High School celebrates new gymnasium

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Friday Somerton High School celebrated the grand opening of a new competitive gymnasium.

The new gym, otherwise known as the Plaza De Toros comes with a basketball court, a dance room, lockers, and a training room.

It cost around $12 million and has been in the works for over two years.

The principal of the school Lucky Arvizo, shares what this means not only for the students but the town.



“There’s a lot of pride here for the high school, a lot of pride amongst the students, a lot of pride amongst our community members and we’re very grateful that we’re able to have the school here in Somerton," said Arvizo.

The school also celebrated the opening by hosting a girls basketball game.