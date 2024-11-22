Romania holds a presidential election Sunday that could narrow to nationalist and leftist candidates
Associated Press
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romanians will vote Sunday in a presidential election that looks likely to pit a far-right nationalist party leader against the leftist prime minister in a runoff in two weeks. Thirteen candidates are vying for the presidency in the European Union and NATO member country. Romania also will hold parliamentary elections on Dec. 1, and the presidential runoff would be held Dec. 8. Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu is backed by the Social Democratic Party, Romania’s largest. George Simion, the Alliance for the Unity of Romanians leader, is banned from entering Romania’s neighbors Moldova and Ukraine over security concerns and has denied allegations he is a Russian spy.