Protesters in Serbian cities block traffic, standing in silence for the victims of roof collapse

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Residents in several cities and towns across Serbia blocked traffic and stood in silence for 15 minutes on Friday to commemorate the 15 victims of a roof collapse in the country’s north three weeks ago. Hundreds of people came out into the streets eight minutes before noon, at the exact same time when the outer roof on the railway station building in the city of Novi Sad suddenly fell on Nov. 1, crashing down on the people below. Prosecutors say 12 people have been arrested and are now being questioned. Many in Serbia believe the roof collapse was the result of corruption and a lack of transparency that led to sloppy work in renovating the station building.

